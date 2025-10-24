PinPoint Alert: Wind Advisory issued for lowlands, concern of damage from heavy trees

WASHINGTON — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low: 46

Afternoon High: 55

Wind gusts today have been mainly in the 20-35 mph range as expected, with some spots getting over 40mph around the northern waters. The Wind Advisory up north has expired and through the evening, the breezes will settle down.

Also, rainfall will be ending from west to east into the evening with the I-5 corridor seeing drier times after 5-6 p.m. There will still be a few passing showers, but the heaviest rainfall for the day is ending in most spots, so there will be some improvement for Friday night football games around the area.

The overnight hours will be quiet but another weather system – a low pressure system moving northeast toward Vancouver Island – will spin more rain showers and downpours into Western Washington on Saturday, though the rain will be off and on. The rainfall rates shouldn’t be enough to cause any significant flooding concerns, though clogged drains could mean standing water where that occurs.

There is uncertainty as to an expected windy period Saturday afternoon and evening, but the most probable outcome is a burst of wind from 40-50 mph at the central and south coast in the early to mid afternoon hours, then inland we could see some 35-45 mph wind gusts in parts of the South Sound and through the southern section of the area toward sunset.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the lowlands around Western Washington Saturday into Saturday evening.

Something to note: Gusts of 40 mph around the Sound would not normally prompt a Wind Advisory. However, this is issued as an exception because leaves still on trees increase wind load and the possibility of power outages. Very typical for the first windy episode in the fall.

Snow levels in the mountains on Saturday will fall to around 4,000 feet by evening so we could get some accumulating snow around Stevens Pass by Saturday evening, and snow levels will start fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet through the day for a few inches of slushy snow at Snoqualmie Pass.

It is notable that the snow or slush will not be falling constantly, just at times. Travel conditions could be difficult at times at Stevens Pass Saturday night through Sunday though I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass might just remain wet.

Sunday rainfall in the lowlands won’t be heavy but be a nuisance, as winds also won’t be a factor.

Highs in the lowlands this weekend will be in the lower to mid 50s, some of the coolest temperatures for highs of the season!

We could have isolated rain showers Monday but a bit of a break, then some rainy weather continues through the week with some periods of snow or rain/snow at the passes.

No weather feature next week looks significant at this time, but we are in an overall very active October weather pattern so we will be on watch for anything that crops up. Highs next week will be in the 50s in the lowlands.

