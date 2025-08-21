Local

PinPoint Alert: Heat Advisory begins Friday in South Sound, some areas may see temps in the 90s

By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 meteorologists have issued a PinPoint Alert as a Heat Advisory moves into the South Sound on Friday, lasting until Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow, Seattle will be in the mid-80s, but there will be some South Sound spots right at 90°.

Saturday and Sunday will both be upper-80s and lower-90s in Seattle. That means low to mid-90s in the South Sound.

The bottom line, it’ll be hot.

For more resources on how to stay safe and cool in extreme heat, visit the King County website.

