PinPoint Alert: Get ready for a hot weekend ahead

Much warmer Friday with some spots south hitting 90 again

Warmest days Saturday and Sunday with more 90s in south and nearer Cascades

Temperatures cool only slightly next week, prolonging discomfort

WASHINGTON — SEATTLE FORECAST:

Morning Low: 58

Afternoon High: 87

It is going to be a very warm to hot stretch of weather for Western Washington starting Friday and lasting well into next week. For that, Friday through Tuesday are Pinpoint Alert Days for the uncomfortable to potentially-dangerous heat on the way.

High pressure aloft combined with wind flow nearer the surface will serve to largely shut off cooling from the Pacific for days beginning Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the lowlands through this period with an Extreme Heat Warning for the Cascade foothills and adjacent valleys.

High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the central Sound with some spots near the Cascades hitting 90, and from Olympia south along I-5, we’ll be in the low 90s. Olympia’s daily record high Friday is 90 degrees and the forecast there is for 91.

It’s even hotter Friday with mid 90s south of Puget Sound and in the Cascade valleys and foothills. For Seattle, the forecast is for 89 degrees — not quite to the daily record of 91, but Olympia will set another record high with about 95 on Saturday. Across the north and coast, it will still be well into the 80s.

Sunday is just about as hot areawide with plenty of 80s and south of Seattle and near the Cascades, we’ll be in the 90s.

East of the Cascades, we’ll see weekend highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Starting Monday, we’ll lose a degree or two each day through about Thursday but that still puts much of Western Washington lowlands well into the 80s. In addition, with each successive hot day, overnight cooling won’t be enough to temper the discomfort for those without air conditioning.

There looks to be more relief from the heat by the end of next week, though temperatures will likely still be a bit warmer than average.

Fire danger will ramp up over the weekend and into next week, and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Cascades, Olympica, and adjacent foothills from Saturday through Sunday. This will likely become a Red Flag Warning later on Friday.

As for air quality, there is very little smoke emanating from the Bear Gulch Fire at present and air quality is good region-wide. We could see more smoke produced from this fire as we go through the next few days. Also, smoke could be a problem from any other fires that start as the rains of nearly a week ago will no longer be of any help in the coming days as the ground is parched once again.

©2025 Cox Media Group