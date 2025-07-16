PinPoint Alert Day: Hottest day this year possible

PinPoint Alert Day this Wednesday for very hot weather in the upper-80s and lower to mid-90s. Seattle should get to 92°, which would be the hottest temp so far this year, but not a record for the day. Haze should decrease today.

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a PinPoint Alert Day today for really hot weather in the upper-80s and lower-90s. This morning, we have temps in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Seattle stayed warm overnight thanks to some low-level east wind keeping the atmosphere mixed.

There is a Heat Advisory for much of Western Washington until tonight at 10 p.m.

The forecast is on track for heat today, and Seattle should be in the low-90s, around 92°. That isn’t a record, but it would be the hottest temperature so far this year at the airport.

We’ll be in the upper-80s in the North Sound and low to mid-90s in the South Sound.

Tonight, some onshore wind will increase and push cooler air to stay at the coast today, inland by tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will have some low clouds early and then afternoon sun with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday morning, we will have low clouds again with upper-70s and lower-80s in the afternoon.

This weekend will be cooler in the 70s with morning clouds and then afternoon sun. However, Sunday looks mostly cloudy with the chance for a few sprinkles that could last into Monday. We do look mainly dry, but expect more clouds and cooler temperatures in the low-70s.

