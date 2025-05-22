Pilot’s discovery leads deputies to WA woman’s body

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter pilot’s discovery from the sky led them to a deadly crash site.

On Tuesday, the pilot was flying over an orchard in Quincy when deputies say they spotted a car at the bottom of an irrigation canal.

The pilot called 911 to let them know.

Law enforcement went to check it out and found the body of 24-year-old Erika Martinez Chavez inside.

They believe she was headed north on the west canal maintenance road near Road 7-Northwest and Road R-Northwest when she lost control and ended up in the canal.

She couldn’t get out of her car and died.

The sheriff’s office says the canal is about 20 feet deep and 75 feet wide.

