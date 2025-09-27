Pills 100 times stronger than Fentanyl seized in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says officials seized over 50,000 pills from a suspect at a Centralia gas station on September 16.

In a joint months-long investigation involving the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Federal Way Police, and Centralia Police, one person from Pacific, Washington was arrested.

Police say the pills were counterfeit M30 pills containing Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid which is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to the DEA.

Officials say a microscopic amount of Carfentanil can be deadly.

“Carfentanil is like fentanyl on steroids,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division. “The cartels traffic this incredibly dangerous substance in order to profit from our misery.”

The DEA says the driver is facing federal charges.

