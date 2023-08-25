Pike Place Market celebrates its 116th birthday

SEATTLE — “Today we have 500 small businesses, 5 social services, residents, hundreds of craftspeople, and hundreds of farmers, and it’s just so remarkable to see how this place has evolved and we just love to celebrate it!” said Pike Place Marketing and Public Relations Manager Madison Bristol.

For their 116th birthday, the market wants to give back with giveaways daily!

“It’s our birthday and we can gift if we want to! So for 16 days until September 1st, we’re doing a giveaway each day. All you have to do is follow us on our social media channels, like and tag a friend that you’d want to share these gifts with and you’ll be eligible to win these gifts for you and your friend,” said Bristol.

One vendor that’s become a staple at Pike Place is Chukar Cherries, they’re also participating in the giveaway.



The whole markets very much a family and I think we’re just one part of that community that’s trying to give back to everything that Pike Place has given the city and given us.” Chukar Cherries Sales Associate, Brandon Le-henaff said.

Whether you’re a local, or just visiting for the weekend, right now is the perfect time to head to Pike Place. Celebrate the history and wish it a happy 116th birthday!

