Pierce County woman sues Target over burns from heated blanket

A Pierce County woman is suing Target and a company that makes heated blankets after she says she was burned by one of their products.

In November 2022, a shopper purchased a heated blanket sold by ‘Threshold Heated Throw’ manufactured by Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., Inc., at the Target on 156th Street East in Puyallup.

According to the suit, the woman was able to use the blanket for several days with no issue.

On Nov. 10, she was using the blanket when she suddenly felt pain in her right foot. She removed the blanket to find that she had suffered severe burns to all five of her toes.

The suit said that the woman sought treatment for her burns at both an emergency department and with specialists. She was diagnosed with partial thickness burns.

“She was treated for several months and to this day still has pain, immobility, and sensitivity. She requires future medical treatment,” the suit said.

The suit has the following claims against target and the blanket company:

First, the Threshold Heated Throw gets too hot. The product should not become hot enough to cause partial thickness burns on a user. The product gets too hot either because of its unreasonable design, and/or because this specific blanket deviated from the design and the deviation allowed it to get hotter than safe or intended by Defendants.

Second, the Threshold Heated Throw provides no warning about the product becoming hot enough to cause injury.

“Target Corporation, as the seller of the product, knew or should have known about dangers posed by the Threshold Heated Throw and, upon information and belief, had received complaints from consumers about the Threshold Heated Throw causing burns and other injuries. Despite this knowledge, Target continued to sell the product,” the suit said.

Target issued a recall for these throws on Nov. 30, 2023. It’s unclear if it was in response to this suit.

In the suit, the woman is seeking a jury trial, and an unknown amount of damages for:

Past and future medical bills



Past and future lost earnings because of the injury



Emotional pain and suffering

KIRO 7 has reached out to Target for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

