PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said it’s seeing an uptick in scams of people posing at deputies.

The scammers sound convincing and are even using the names of real deputies, mostly retired ones.

The caller will tell you that you’ve missed a court day and that you need to send money or gift cards to avoid arrest.

The department said it will never ask for money and court proceedings are generally sent through the mail.

©2024 Cox Media Group