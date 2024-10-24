Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for a suspected child rapist

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted for child rape.

According to the PCSO, Juan Steagall-Martinez was last seen in Tacoma.

Steagall-Martinez is a 53-year-old, weighing 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The man is suspected of one count of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of child molestation.

Wanted for Child Rape (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the suspect was last seen boarding a bus on Alaska Street near Wapato Park.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrest and charges filed.

If you see this person you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime Stoppers website.

©2024 Cox Media Group