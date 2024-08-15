Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies can now wear cowboy hats

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This month the Pierce County Sheriff approved the wearing of cowboy hats by deputies as part of their uniform.

The sheriff’s department posted a humorous video showing a couple deputies already wearing the hats. One said, “The best thing to ever happen to me.”

The hats are optional and if a deputy wants to wear one, they have to pay for it themselves. And it can’t be just any old cowboy hat. They have to choose one of several preapproved ones. The choices are all black hats and range in price from $180-$700 dollars.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office approved cowboy hats in 2023.

