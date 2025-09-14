Pierce County Sheriff K-9s find suspect who was seen holding a gun near a daycare

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a suspect who was showing concerning behavior while walking around with a gun in Puyallup.

Deputies say that they got the call about the man walking near the Aspen Creek Apartments on Wednesday morning.

Calls said that they saw the man walk towards a daycare.

The man was later identified as a 36-year-old who had felony warrants, which meant that he shouldn’t have had a gun in his possession.

Deputies used a K-9 Clark to track down the suspect to a house with a smaller building behind it.

The K-9 was able to find the suspect hiding under a pile of clothes.

Another K-9, Smokey, helped to find the gun that was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect was arrested and could face charges of illegal gun possession, obstruction, resisting arrest, drug possession, and other felony warrants.

