Pierce County seizes 55 animals in illegal breeding raid

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Animal Control and deputies served a warrant Monday to seize 55 animals from a South Prairie property, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported.

Several dogs, cats, deer, raccoons, opossums, and other animals were rescued from the property located near 300 Southwest 3rd Street.

Pierce County animals seized

A complaint from citizens in the area led to the search and seizure of the 55 animals. The citizens were concerned for the animals and mentioned they were not being taken care of.

The complaint also claimed that the property owner in possession of the animals was illegally breeding the animals without a license.

PCSO noted this is an active investigation, and the Tacoma Humane Society is housing the seized animals until the case is closed. Fish and Wildlife personnel also took custody of the wild animals.

Veterinarians and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel assisted in the recovery of the animals.

PCSO asked for anyone who wants to help with the large animal seizure to contact the Tacoma Humane Society.

