Pierce County school district warns of student luring attempt near JBLM

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Clover Park School District is warning families after there was an alleged attempted luring of a student near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

In a letter to parents, the district said:

“We want to make you aware of a report involving the attempted luring of a student in the Broadmoor housing area yesterday afternoon. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we take this report very seriously.

We are actively coordinating with Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) officials, and additional patrols are working closely with the school. Our risk management team is also collaborating with JBLM police to support student safety during this time."

Limited information on a suspect was made available, but it’s believed he is a white man who was driving a black van.

JBLM Military Police said they have increased patrols in the area and are investigating.

The district said it strongly encourages families to take the following precautions:

Have students walk to and from school in groups whenever possible.

Remind children not to talk to strangers and to report anything unusual to a trusted adult right away.

Review safe routes and emergency contact plans at home.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed. Thank you for your partnership in keeping our students safe.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the JBLM Military Police Desk at (253) 967-7112.

©2025 Cox Media Group