Pierce County mobile dog-running business temporarily closes after hit-and-run crash

A Pierce County mobile dog-running business was forced to temporarily close after a hit-and-run crash.

We spoke with Seth Black, the owner of Mickey’s Mobile Dog Running, which helps dogs across the county exercise.

Black’s mobile van was retrofitted to include two treadmills inside, which allowed dogs to walk and run at their own pace, helping many pets -- who may not have space in their neighborhoods to run or may not be able to run due to their owner’s capacity -- get the exercise that they need.

However, the small business has come to a halt last Friday evening.

Black’s father was working on the front porch on Kincaid Avenue in Sumner when a car allegedly blew past a stop sign at Academy Street and Kincaid Avenue, crashing into a transit bus.

“I seen a Sound Transit bus sitting at the intersection and watched this Mercedes car come sliding down the street and come smack right into the van,” he said. “He slid probably 75 to 100 feet sideways down the street before he hit the van.”

KIRO 7 News saw debris of a damaged vehicle near where the van was parked.

Black said he ran over to help, but quickly discovered the driver, with at least two passengers inside, tried to speed off.

“The kid driving wasn’t going to stop. He kept driving and almost hit me,” Black said. “Took off down the street with two flat tires, and just took off. It didn’t matter about anything else other than him getting away. He hit a public transit bus and wasn’t worried about anybody on the bus.”

Sound Transit told KIRO 7 News that a Pierce Transit bus was traveling eastbound on Academy right before a vehicle ran a stop sign.

According to Pierce Transit, the vehicle clipped the front of the bus, spun around and struck a parked van.

The driver sped off, officials said.

Seth Black said he purchased the mobile van for about $10,000.

He has already submitted a claim to his insurance company, he said, but he believes the van, which is rear-wheel drive, is totaled. He said he’s concerned that the payout will not cover the cost of the damage and loss of sales.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Pierce County mobile dog-running business temporarily closes after hit-and-run crash

“We don’t have a big cushion,” he said. “We’re still going to be in the hole working for the next two to three years figuring this out.”

“There’s a very massive possibility that this will not continue,” he added.

“It would have made our lives so much easier if it was our personal car and not the business car,” said Baylie Smith, who helps her boyfriend run his business. “We put our everything into that van and it makes us sad.”

Black described the vehicle as an older gold Mercedes.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Sumner Police Department to get more details. We’re still waiting for more information.

A GoFundMe was created to help the small business. A spokesperson with GoFundMe said the page has been verified.

©2024 Cox Media Group