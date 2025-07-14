Pierce County man faces vehicular assault charge after SUV crash

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says that six people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into their SUV on Saturday in Graham.

They believe that the suspect might have been driving under the influence.

Troopers say that a 52-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were taken to Tacoma General Hospital after the crash.

The car and the SUV crashed at the intersection of 132nd Avenue East and 288th Street East, causing the SUV to roll onto its side.

The truck involved in the crash ended up in a nearby ditch.

The crash is still being investigated.

©2025 Cox Media Group