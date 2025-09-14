Pierce County K9 search leads deputies to armed suspect hiding in pile of clothes

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Puyallup after two Pierce County Sheriff’s Office K9 units helped deputies track him down and locate a stolen gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, when several residents at the Aspen Creek Apartments called 911 to report a man walking through the complex while holding a firearm.

Callers told dispatchers he did not appear to be well and was last seen heading toward a daycare.

Deputies said that although openly carrying a gun is not against the law in itself, the man’s behavior was alarming.

Deputies identified the individual as a 36-year-old with felony warrants who is not legally allowed to possess firearms. By the time deputies arrived, he had disappeared.

K9 Clark was deployed to search the area. The dog led deputies through the apartment complex and eventually to a home nearby, where witnesses reported seeing the man enter a small house in the backyard.

Inside, K9 Clark found the suspect hiding under a pile of clothing. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The firearm was still missing, so a second dog was called in.

K9 Smokey, a bomb detection dog, was brought to search the small house.

Smokey located the weapon, which deputies later confirmed had been stolen.

The man was booked on multiple charges, including burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and his existing felony warrants.

