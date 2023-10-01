Pierce County Humane Society waving adoption fees as part of campaign

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is waving adoption fees from October 1 to 15!

All dogs, cats, and small pets will have no fees as part of the ‘Empty the Shelters’ campaign. The shelter currently has 52 dogs, 58 cats, and three rabbits ready for new homes.

All adoptable pets will have gotten a wellness exam, a spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip with national registration, said the shelter. The owner will also have access to pet care counseling after adoption, along with one free week of GoodPup dog training.

New owners also get a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which comes with a complimentary veterinary health exam and 14-day follow-up care.

The shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed on Mondays.

For more information on adopting a pet, go here.





©2023 Cox Media Group