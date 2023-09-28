Pierce County Humane Society asking for help after 13 puppies rescued in 48 hours

The Tacoma and Pierce County Humane Society is asking for help after it received 13 puppies in 48 hours, all abandoned.

The shelter said on Saturday, Pierce County Control brought in seven frightened 7-week-old mixed breed puppies.

“The puppies had been found in a duffel bag, discarded like mere garbage,” said the shelter.

Then less than a day later, the shelter received two 10-week-old German shepherd mixes after someone saw them being dumped on a rural property.

Then more puppies came the next day after a delivery driver found a family of doodle mixes. A mother, father, and their four puppies were left in a cardboard box alongside a county road outside Gig Harbor.

“It was raining so the box was completely soaked,” the driver said. “They were all wet and cold. I didn’t want to leave them there.”

The shelter said the mom and dad were matted or bald in spots, and the puppies were “lethargic and weak.”

The Humane Society is asking for support to care for the dogs.

“Our compassionate intake team carefully examined each sweet puppy for injury and illnesses while providing flea and tick preventatives, vaccines, and dewormer to prevent potentially deadly diseases,” said the shelter. “Currently, four of the puppies are in isolated kennels as we work to rule out potential infections like parvo and giardia that may be causing their weakness.”

To donate, go here.





©2023 Cox Media Group