Pierce County house unlivable after RV catches fire and spreads

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A home burned to nearly its frame after a nearby RV caught fire in Pierce County early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene around 1 a.m. When they got there, they found smoke and flames coming from an RV beside the home, and the fire had already extended to the residence.

Once the fire was under control, crews remained on scene throughout the night and into the morning to control hot spots.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

©2025 Cox Media Group