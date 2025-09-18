Pierce County deputy tries to speak Russian to help woman during welfare check

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tried to learn and speak Russian to help a woman who was stuck in her bedroom.

She has been stuck there for 24 hours.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the woman’s house for a welfare check on September 3 at 1 p.m.

Her family members became worried when she wasn’t answering the phone.

Deputies climbed to a second-story window that they saw was open.

One of the deputies could hear her from the window.

He talked to her to get inside to help her, but she was speaking in Russian.

The deputy tried to learn enough Russian to help the woman before so they could get inside to help her.

Deputies were eventually able to get inside to help the woman who had fallen and was stuck.

She was treated for her injuries and was later taken to the hospital.

