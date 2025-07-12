Pierce County deputies arrest man for making false 911 call about school shooting

A 31-year-old man was arrested this week after allegedly making a false 911 call claiming there had been a shooting at Foothills Elementary School in Buckley.

The call came in Tuesday night, prompting an emergency response. Deputies quickly determined there was no shooting. South Sound 911 traced the call to the suspect’s phone at his listed address.

He was arrested at his home for false reporting and obstruction.

“False reporting can be serious business,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday. “They can take emergency resources away from those that need them. It is not uncommon for a false report to be made to bait police officers to a location.”

False Reporting Shooting at School Campus On July 8th around 9pm, deputies received a call that someone had been shot at the Foothills Elementary School in Buckley. Deputies quickly arrived with lights and sirens to learn there was no shooting and this was a false report by the caller. A short investigation using the 911 audio recording and trace of the phone call led to a known suspect. Deputies informed him he was being detained for the investigation of false reporting. After 10 minutes of negotiating and getting nowhere with the suspect, a deputy went to submit for a search warrant to make entry onto the property and arrest the suspect. The South Sound 911 call center did a reverse call on the suspect's phone and learned the call came from his phone at his listed address. Deputies also received the audio of the call and confirmed it was the suspect. The suspect realized the evidence against him was stacked and decided it was in his best interest to turn himself over. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested for false reporting and obstruction. False reporting can be serious business. They can take emergency resources away from those that need them. It is not uncommon for a false report to be made to bait police officers to a location. These deputies and our South Sound 911 dispatchers did a great job investigating and making an arrest for this serious crime. Outstanding job to all involved. Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 11, 2025

