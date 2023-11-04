Pierce County dentist suspended after patient allegedly dies during procedure

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County dentist has been suspended after a patient allegedly died during a procedure.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, the dentist didn’t accurately assess the patient’s level of risk, consult with the patient’s physician, properly monitor the patient during the procedure, or provide enough medication to reverse the effects of the sedatives used.

During the procedure, the patient’s oxygen saturation level, heart rate, and blood pressure allegedly dropped, causing their death.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the dentist’s license and moderate sedation permit.

The DOH said he won’t be able to practice in Washington until the charges are resolved and has 20 days to respond and request a hearing.

The DOH encourages anyone who believes a healthcare provider has acted unprofessionally to call 360-236-4700.

