Pierce County 9-year-old riding electric dirt bike hit by minivan

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A 9-year-old was thrown 15 feet into a ditch after he was hit by a minivan while riding a small electric motorcycle in the roadway.

Deputies responded to the crash on Sept. 27 on 112th St. E., near Fir Ridge Park in Bonney Lake.

According to deputies, the child was riding the electric dirt bike when he failed to stop in front of a stop sign and crossed in front of a minivan, which had no time to stop.

The dirt bike is not legal to operate on the roadway, deputies said.

The child was seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police are not filing charges against the driver who hit the child.

©2025 Cox Media Group