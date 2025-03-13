Pierce Co. Deputies: Man runs over, kills neighbor during fight about cameras

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a 27-year-old man who admitted to running over his neighbor and killing him.

Deputies say the man called 911 Wednesday night to explain what happened.

When they arrived at the home, which is on 384th Street South, deputies say the man explained that he got into an argument about his surveillance cameras.

The man told police that his neighbor pulled a pocketknife on him, so he ran the neighbor over three times with his truck and then called 911.

When deputies went to check on the neighbor, the 41-year-old man was found dead in the driveway.

The 27-year-old was arrested for homicide and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Neighbor Dispute Homicide On March 12th at approximately 10:00pm, our deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of 384th St. S for a neighbor dispute that turned into a homicide. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party and learned he was in a verbal altercation with his neighbor regarding his surveillance cameras. The reporting party said that while he was inside his truck, the neighbor, who was outside the truck, displayed a pocketknife. The reporting party told deputies he ran the neighbor over three times and returned home to call 911. When deputies went to check on the neighbor, the 41-year-old male was found deceased in the driveway. The 27-year-old male was arrested for homicide and booked into the Pierce County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation. Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, March 13, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group