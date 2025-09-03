Pierce Co. children’s hospital will stop offering gender-affirming care to new patients

TACOMA, Wash. — The MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma confirmed to KIRO 7 that it will no longer offer gender-affirming care for new patients.

The move stems from staffing challenges and fear of losing federal funding, the hospital said to KIRO 7 in a statement.

“We needed to make adjustments to the services provided,” the statement said, in part.

On Jan. 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would hold or rescind federal funding to hospitals and organizations that provide gender-affirming care to a person under the age of 19.

In a statement, MultiCare said:

“MultiCare’s values are at the forefront of every decision we make and serve as a constant guide for how we deliver care. Across our system, we honor each person’s unique health care needs and strive to deliver care that our values call on us to provide — particularly our values of respect, kindness and collaboration.

We are focused on providing access to the best and safest care for our patients and their families, no matter their age or health need. Many of the changes we’ve made to our gender care program, including changes to our website, are to ensure that we protect our patients, their families and our staff in this uncertain time in regard to decisions at the federal level."

Those who are already receiving care will continue to receive “maintenance medical care,” the hospital wrote on its website.

The hospital said its team will continue to provide new patients with behavioral health care, including mental health assessments, counseling and other support services.

Gender-affirming services for new patients will no longer be available starting Sept. 12.

The hospital is the only place minors can get gender-affirming health care in Pierce County, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

Friends and family who may be worried about a loved one can also use these resources:

Trans Lifeline (for all ages)

Phone: 877-565-8860, available 24/7, calls onlyLearn more about Trans Lifeline.

The Trevor Project (for those 13-25 years old)

Phone: 866-488-7386, available 24/7, calls only Chat: Go to the Trevor Project website and click “Chat” to begin Text: Text “START” to 678-678, available 24/7, standard text message rates apply

LGBT National Help Center (for all ages)

LGBT National Hotline : 888-843-4564, for all ages

: 888-843-4564, for all ages LGBT National Youth Talkline: 800-246-7743, up to age 25





