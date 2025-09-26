Local

Pickup driver breaks leg, arrested for DUI after rear-ending semi along SR-99

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers say a pickup driver broke their leg and was arrested for DUI after rear-ending a semi truck along SR-99 last night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash, which happened on northbound State Route 99 just north of State Route 599, at around 2 a.m.

Troopers report that the pickup was speeding when it rear ended the semi, which was traveling at a typical freeway speed.

The driver of the pickup is now under arrest for DUI and has a broken leg.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area while the trucks were towed away.

