Pickleball courts a no-go for West Seattle park

WEST SEATTLE — The controversial plans to build pickleball courts inside Lincoln Park in West Seattle are no more after protests from people who live nearby. The City of Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department sent KIRO 7 this statement on the change of plans:

“Seattle Parks and Recreation has made great progress identifying another location to add another pickleball court to West Seattle, and thus has decided to no longer pursue creating courts at Lincoln Park.”

The thousands of people who opposed the proposed courts cited noise and potential light pollution concerns that would have harmed the nature of the park.

“It’s just not the right place for it,” said Kersti Muul, a West Seattle resident who led the charge in halting the plans.

Muul says she was happy and shocked when she found out that the city had decided to go in a different direction.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I got goosebumps,” Muul said.

KIRO7 caught up with park-goers about the change of plans and their thoughts on whether pickleball courts would cause problems.

“It’s one of those things that intuitively feels harmless, but again, I don’t know,” one park-goer named Jordan told KIRO 7.

We also spoke with pickleball players at a popular court in downtown Seattle. Some of the players say they weren’t sure about the noise of the sport having an environmental impact, but they say there are modified paddles people can use that make gameplay quieter.

“I’m not sure about environmental impact, I think it’s a pretty clean sport,” Breanden Salas said.

Muul says she has been in communication with the city along with wildlife experts about the pickleball courts. She says the people opposed to the courts were never protesting the sport of pickleball, just the potential impact it could have on the wildlife in the park.

“I mean, we even helped the Parks Department find alternative locations that are compatible with what’s already there,” Muul said.

Muul says they have suggested several spots in the area that would be a better fit for pickleball courts. KIRO 7 reached out to Seattle Parks and Recreation for more on those details and is still waiting to hear back.

