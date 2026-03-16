PHOTOS: WSDOT plow hit by fallen tree while clearing US 2

WASHINGTON — Last week, during the winter storm, a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow was hit by a falling tree while it was clearing out US 2.

“When we close highways because of hazards like falling trees, this is why. Those hazards are real... in other words, this could be your car,” WSDOT wrote.

No one was injured, and the driver of that plow was out again later that day.

“We know the past few days of winter weather made travel difficult across the state. Our crews worked around the clock in some pretty rough conditions to get highways cleared and reopened safely,” WSDOT said.

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