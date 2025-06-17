PHOTOS: Humpback whale spotted near Port Angeles; no injuries despite reports

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Great conservation news out of Clallam County!

A humpback whale recently seen in the Hood Canal had raised concerns after some thought it may have been struck by a boat.

On a recent survey, however, the Cascadia Research Collective sighted this juvenile whale near Port Angeles and collected both boat and drone-based imagery of the animal.

The team reported that it did not see any visible unusual injuries, and the whale appeared to have been feeding and swimming normally.

“As a reminder, if you see a blow, go slow and always follow marine mammal approach regulations to help protect these animals on their return to inland waters,”

