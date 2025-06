SEATTLE — Nearly two dozen units are responding to a house fire in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 1:10 a.m. at a home on Sunnyside Ave. N, near N Northlake Way.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but Seattle Fire said they were rescuing at least one person from the home.

Wires are down on the north end of the home.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

