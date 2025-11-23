Person rescued near Wilkeson after falling down embankment

WIKLESON, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue (EPFR) says crews rescued someone who fell down a steep embankment in a remote area near Wilkeson on Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the rescue, including Buckley Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, in addition to EPFR Tech Rescue.

Crews set up a rope system and brought the patient up from the embankment using a Stokes basket.

The East Pierce Med unit brought the victim to Wilkeson Elementary School, where they were then airlifted to a local trauma center.

EPFR says no other injuries were reported.

