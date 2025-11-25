Woman killed by train in Steilacoom, minutes after being reported missing

STEILACOOM, Wash. — A 90-year-old woman is dead after her car was hit by a freight train in Steilacoom.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday near 56 Union Avenue.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the woman and her husband were just reported missing in University Place.

The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 that the son received a call about the crash while filing the report.

Steilacoom Public Safety says bystanders saw the couple’s car on some train tracks and rushed over to help. They pulled the man out of the car, but couldn’t get to the woman in time.

The sheriff’s office says the man is expected to survive.

“Steilacoom Public Safety is grateful for the courage of the bystanders who stepped in to help, and for the rapid and professional assistance from many of our area partners, including West Pierce Fire and Rescue, DuPont Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police, Puyallup Police, Fife Police, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police,” the department shared online. “Our hearts are with the Pierce County family who lost a loved one in this tragic incident.”

