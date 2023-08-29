Local

Person killed, another critically injured in Kent car crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Puget Sound Fire

KENT, Wash. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a car crash in Kent Monday night.

Puget Sound Fire posted about the crash at 7:31 p.m. and said crews were at the scene.

The crash happened on Canyon Drive at Weiland Street. Canyon Drive is currently closed.

