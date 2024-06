FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A person has been hospitalized, and a dog was killed in a Federal Way apartment fire Monday afternoon.

According to South King Fire, firefighters responded to the fire in the 34000 block of 1st Circle South at about 2:30 p.m.

Crews began their search on the second floor, where they found the deceased dog.

One person was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

