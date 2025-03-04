Person hit, killed by car in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — One person has died after they were hit by at least one car on State Route 2 Tuesday morning.

All SR-2 (Stevens Pass) lanes at 88th Street SE in Snohomish were blocked in both directions of the crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the individual may have been hit by the car and a semi-truck.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles, with detours offered.

Drivers were told to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Another person on the scene was not injured.

The crash was reported around 5:44 a.m., and by 9 a.m. the roadway had reopened.









