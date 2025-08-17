Driver allegedly flashes gun after being pepper-sprayed over parking spot in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) says that a passenger in a car was arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying a driver over a parking spot.

Police say they responded to a dispute in the parking lot of the Target located in the South Hill Mall on Saturday.

They say the driver of one car got into an argument with the driver of another car at around 7:41 p.m.

The passenger of the first car then allegedly pepper-sprayed the other driver.

At some point during the argument, the driver who was pepper-sprayed allegedly flashed a legally licensed gun that they had with them, Puyallup Police said.

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, who allegedly assaulted the driver, was arrested and booked in the Puyallup Jail on 4th-degree assault charges, according to PPD.

