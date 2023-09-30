Person airlifted to hospital after car and bike crash in Maple Valley

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A person was severely injured after a car and bike crash in Maple Valley on Saturday.

Puget Sound Fire first posted about the accident on social media around 10:30 a.m.

It happened at Southeast 272 Street and Witte Road Southeast near a Texaco gas station.

A person was treated for life-threatening injuries by Puget Sound Firefighters and King County paramedics. They were then airlifted to a Seattle area hospital.

