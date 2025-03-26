‘Persistent gun violence is unacceptable’: New safety measures unveiled for bars open past 2 a.m.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Councilmember Bob Kettle has introduced a new ordinance aimed at improving safety at bars operating after 2 a.m. The proposed legislation mandates that these establishments maintain up-to-date city permits and licenses, employ two security guards, implement video surveillance, draft a safety plan, and permit police entry.

“This bill underscores our commitment to the security and well-being of patrons and the broader community,” said Kettle, in a news release. “Persistent gun violence is unacceptable, and we must act strategically and meaningfully.” The move comes in response to ongoing violence in and around these late-night establishments.

The proposal, developed in collaboration with City Attorney Ann Davison and Mayor Bruce Harrell, follows multiple work sessions with stakeholders, including victims’ families, nightlife operators, and the SODO Business Improvement Area. The Finance and Administrative Services Department will manage enforcement, with fines starting at $1,000 for the first violation and escalating to $5,000.

“Gun violence at after-hours lounges has caused heartbreak for families in our city,” said Mayor Harrell in the release. “This legislation provides a tool to enhance nightlife safety and sets commonsense standards for late-night establishments. I’m grateful for the collaboration on this important legislation.”

City Attorney Davison added, “We all agree on reducing gun violence in Seattle. This legislation requires after-hours lounges to take common sense safety measures. We owe it to the victims to take action now.”

After-hour lounges, typically open between 2 and 6 a.m., have been linked to numerous shootings and homicides over the past decade. Notable incidents include the 2015 shooting of Donald “Donnie” Chin, the 2024 killing of Francisco Escatell, and the 2023 shooting that claimed three lives and injured six others.

The Public Safety Committee held its first hearing on the bill this week. A vote to refer the bill to the full Council could happen as early as April 8.

