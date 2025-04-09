Permanent sobering center set to open in SODO

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

King County is opening a new permanent sobering center in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, according to a recent news release.

The building, located at 1950 1st Avenue South, will be operated by Pioneer Human Services—offering a safe space for up to 40 individuals recovering from intoxication. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the building was previously an LGBTQ+ friendly bar, The Comeback.

The project is building on the success of a temporary facility at the Yesler Building that served over 1,000 people in 2024.

The county has also launched a buprenorphine hotline, issued over 680 prescriptions, and expanded mobile crisis teams. Additionally, King County is working on a post-overdose recovery center in partnership with a variety of local organizations. All efforts are aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic.

New sobering center will fight opioid crisis

“This new sobering center is critical to King County’s ongoing work to connect more people to treatment, lifesaving interventions, and a path to recovery,” Executive Shannon Braddock said via the release. “Together, with community members, partners, and regional leaders, we are expanding access to substance use disorder treatment and creating a safe place for people to go for support when they need it.”

The county has already distributed nearly 120,000 naloxone kits and over 123,000 fentanyl test strips. Additional funding was also provided to support workforce recruitment and retention.









