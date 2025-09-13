‘People are next;’ King County deputies arrest accused cat killer

A man accused of torturing and killing cats has been arrested in King County.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been investigating a 31-year-old man since August 19.

That’s when his dad called the Burien Police Department about his son’s concerning posts on social media.

The man talked about torturing and killing cats, saying, “I wish I could stop myself.”

He also posted, “People are next I feel like.”

After a detective saw the man with two dead cats and heard him talk about killing a person, they had probable cause for arrest.

With “potential imminent danger against the public,” a tactical team tracked him down at a drive-thru restaurant and arrested him.

After the man admitted to killing four cats over the last month, prosecutors charged him with animal cruelty and felony harassment.

©2025 Cox Media Group