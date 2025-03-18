People accused of yelling anti-gay slurs at Capitol Hill bar customers ID’d

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says its detectives have identified three people accused of committing a hate crime outside of an LGBQQ bar in the Capitol Hill neighborhood one month ago.

The department says they are 17, 19, and 24 years old.

Witnesses told officers that a modified dark blue Lexus sedan with several men inside repeatedly circled the bar on East Madison Street, yelling anti-gay slurs at customers.

One of the witnesses estimated the car returned about 10 times within an hour.

Officers said a passenger hung out of the vehicle window and shot what were described as “pellets” or water beads at bar patrons. One person said they were hit in the arm by one.

Detectives referred hate crime offense charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

