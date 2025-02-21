Police look for people who yelled anti-gay slurs, shot pellets at Capitol Hill bar customers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating a hate crime that happened outside of an LGBTQ bar in Capitol Hill.

It happened on Wednesday.

Witnesses told officers that a modified dark blue Lexus sedan with several men inside repeatedly circled the bar on East Madison Street, yelling anti-gay slurs at customers.

It started at around 11:30 p.m.

One of the witnesses estimated the car returned about 10 times within an hour.

Officers say a passenger hung out of the vehicle window and shot what were described as “pellets” or water beads at bar patrons. One person said they were hit in the arm by one around 1 a.m.

Following the incident, officers went to other LGBTQ establishments in the area to alert them about what happened.

A witness said there were at least a dozen people outside the bar when this incident took place.

Police are asking any additional victims and witnesses to please come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident, including photos and video, is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrimes@seattle.gov.





