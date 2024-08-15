Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in Seattle court for online refund fraud and money laundering

According to the Department of Justice, a Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to wire fraud and money laundering related to a large-scale fraudulent online refund scheme.

Leonardo Vidal, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to running the scam, which defrauded online retailers of more than $6 million between 2021 and 2023.

When sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on November 7, Vidal faces up to 20 years in prison.

Vidal operated a scheme called “Ressu Refunds” from June 2021 until April 2023, amassing over 2,800 subscribers who sought to exploit online retailers.

The scheme involved customers purchasing high-value goods and falsely claiming refunds while keeping the items.

Vidal would then take a cut of the fraudulent refunds, enriching himself in the process.

Beginning in June 2022, Vidal collaborated with 25-year-old Sajed Al-Maarej from Dearborn, Michigan, who ran a similar scheme called “Simple Refunds.”

The two men used Telegram’s messaging service to communicate with customers and coordinate the fraud.

They even recruited insiders at UPS and the U.S. Postal Service to manipulate tracking data, making it appear that packages were lost, stolen, or returned.

In December 2022, Vidal acquired Simple Refunds from Al-Maarej, who had facilitated over $726,000 in fraudulent refunds through the platform.

Vidal continued the scheme until April 2023, profiting more than $87,000 from Simple Refunds and $640,000 from Ressu Refunds.

Vidal has agreed to pay restitution of more than $6 million, the total value of the fraudulent refunds during his operation of the schemes.

Although wire fraud and money laundering carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 87 months.

Judge Lasnik will determine the final sentence based on federal guidelines and other considerations.

Al-Maarej also pleaded guilty to conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud on July 15 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 7.

