Peninsula Light Co. works to restore power after thousands of customers impacted by strong winds

Peninsula Lighting Company crews are working to restore power to parts of Pierce and Kitsap counties after strong wind gusts and heavy rain in the region left thousands of customers in the dark.

Gig Harbor and parts of the Key Peninsula saw downed power lines and trees blocking roads.

The non-profit said more than 10,000 customers were impacted Monday night at about 11 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 1,700 customers were still without power, including Shaun Hanon, who lives in Gig Harbor.

“Fortunately, we have two gas stoves inside. The boilers won’t work, but they continue to heat,” he said.

Britni Wickens, public relations manager for the organization, said 40 workers have been working to restore power to the region since Monday night.

The spokesperson urged customers to always assume downed powerlines are still active.

“You just never know. A live wire can take someone out in an instant,” she said. “We stress to stay away from downed lines. We understand you have places to be, and you can get curious, but it’s in your best interest to stay away from any downed lines.”

“They (workers) want the power back on as soon as possible just as everybody else does,” the spokesperson added.

While power is expected to return to customers, she said several families may not be able to use their landline or internet until their service provider fixes its communication lines.

“They have their own responsible parties that are responsible for restringing them (communication lines) or repairing them if they come down with the power lines,” she said. “Just because your electricity comes back doesn’t mean that it will bring back your internet. There are other providers that have to do the same thing after we’re done.”

