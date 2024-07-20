Pedestrian struck and killed on I-5 overnight, driver on the run

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle overnight, with no arrests made. The collision happened around 4 a.m. just south of the Interstate 90 intersection.

Washington State Patrol had received reports of a man running in and out of traffic, and then reports of the man being struck. Sadly, the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from the Seattle Fire Department.

A driver who passed by the scene around 4:45 a.m. told KIRO 7 they saw the aftermath of the crash, with the right lane blocked and a large amount of state troopers and emergency cars. He said the scene was still active about two hours later.

According to WSP, the car that hit the man did not remain at the scene. The crash is being investigated as a felony hit and run, and WSP is working on getting a description of the car.

Washington State Patrol will release more information regarding the collision as they receive it.

Update 4:04 AM : On I-5 southbound just south of I-90 there is a collision blocking the right lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 20, 2024

