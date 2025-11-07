Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a car in Edmonds.

At last check, they’re in serious condition.

The crash happened sometime around 5 a.m. on northbound Highway 99, north of 244th Street Southwest.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and they don’t believe the person was drunk or high.

The pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The road was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.

Collision investigation. Northbound Hwy 99, north of 244th (county line). Pedestrian struck by vehicle. Driver remained on scene, no impairment suspected. Pedestrian transported to Harborview in serious condition. Unknown eta for road to open. pic.twitter.com/AR5PTt35uN — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) November 7, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group