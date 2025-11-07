Local

Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Edmonds

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Edmonds pedestrian crash (Edmonds police)
EDMONDS, Wash. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a car in Edmonds.

At last check, they’re in serious condition.

The crash happened sometime around 5 a.m. on northbound Highway 99, north of 244th Street Southwest.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and they don’t believe the person was drunk or high.

The pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The road was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.

