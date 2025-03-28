Pedestrian killed on SR599 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A car hit a pedestrian on northbound State Route 599 near South 133rd Street in Tukwila, the Puget Sound Fire Department posted on X.

Crews were dispatched at 6:13 a.m. Friday morning, but the person hit died at the scene, the department said.

The collision blocked the left lane of SR599, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

