Pedestrian killed on SR599 in Tukwila

Pedestrian killed on SR599 in Tukwila Photo: Washington Department of Transportation (Photo: Washington Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TUKWILA, Wash. — A car hit a pedestrian on northbound State Route 599 near South 133rd Street in Tukwila, the Puget Sound Fire Department posted on X.

Crews were dispatched at 6:13 a.m. Friday morning, but the person hit died at the scene, the department said.

The collision blocked the left lane of SR599, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted.

