Pedestrian hit in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, rushed to hospital

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers are investigating after a car crashed into a pedestrian in the Interbay neighborhood.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on 15th Avenue West near West Emerson Street.

The man who was hit is in his 20s or 30s.

When crews arrived, the man was face down in the road with possibly life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say the 56-year-old driver stayed on scene and called 911 after the crash.

Investigators determined he was going south on 15th Avenue West in his 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, when he unintentionally hit the man – who was in the middle of the street.

A Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene and evaluated the driver. They found no signs of impairment and officers released him from the scene.

Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change. This case has not been assigned to a detective yet.

