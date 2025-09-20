Pedestrian hit and killed while running across I-5 exit in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 24-year-old man was hit and killed early Saturday morning after attempting to run across an exit on I-5 in Shoreline.

Just before 6 a.m., WSP says the man was on the left shoulder of the exit ramp to 175th Street heading south and tried to run to the right shoulder.

A WSP report says an oncoming car then hit the man, sending him onto the exit ramp and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the oncoming car was not injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.

